Man breaks into neighboring duplex, uses attic to burglarize woman

    A burglar went to extreme measures to break into a woman's home, police said. 

    Memphis police were called to the 700 block of North Fifth street on Christmas Eve. The woman told police she came home and there was a hole inside her attic. 

    The suspect broke into the neighboring duplex and then used the attic to get into the victim's home. 

    According to police, the victim knows who the suspect is and they used to date. 

