  • Man calls victim, says 'I should have finished the job' after shooting her twice

    Updated:

    A man is in jail after he shot a woman twice, police said. 

    Police were called to the 1300 block of Breedlove. When officers arrived, they located the woman and took her to Regional One hospital. She was shot in the back and the arm, but police said she was expected to be okay. 

    Trending stories:

    Less than a week later, the victim said Dewayne White called her and said, "I should have finished the job." 

    The next day police went back to Regional One and the victim identified White as the man who shot her. She told police she wanted to press charges. 

     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending Now - Most Read Stories