Man caught stealing $40,000 in earrings at FedEx hub

A FedEx employee was arrested for stealing almost $40,000 is jewelry from the hub, according to police.
According to the arrest affidavit, Frederick Stewart was caught carrying a bag with 40 14-karat gold earrings.
Trending stories:
- Sherra Wright makes second court appearance in Shelby County
- Woman shot in head didn't know it for 2 months; boyfriend wanted by FBI
- Man shot to death while broadcasting on Facebook Live
- PHOTOS: Mid-South's Most Wanted Fugitives
While Stewart was leaving, he put his bag on an x-ray machine. The security officer saw the plastic bag filled with the fashion accessories.
He was then arrested and taken to 201 Poplar.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}