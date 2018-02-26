  • Man caught stealing $40,000 in earrings at FedEx hub

    A FedEx employee was arrested for stealing almost $40,000 is jewelry from the hub, according to police. 

    According to the arrest affidavit, Frederick Stewart was caught carrying a bag with 40 14-karat gold earrings. 

    While Stewart was leaving, he put his bag on an x-ray machine. The security officer saw the plastic bag filled with the fashion accessories. 

    He was then arrested and taken to 201 Poplar. 

