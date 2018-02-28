Man changes plea to guilty in friend's shooting death

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A man pled guilty Wednesday to second-degree murder in the 2015 shooting death of his friend, John Belder, according to Shelby County District Attorney General Amy Weirich.
David Catterton, a man with multiple felony convictions, was sentenced to 21 years in prison with no parole after changing his plea to guilty while on trial for first degree murder.
The shooting happened on March 5, 2015. Witnesses saw the two men getting into a car in Frayser and Catterton was armed with a handgun. Catterton was released from jail on bond for a drug case just two days prior.
Belder, 40, was found at Scenic Highway and James Road in Raleigh suffering from a fatal gunshot wound, according to the DA's Office.
Multiple witnesses said Catterton later admitted murdering Belder and disposing of his car in a field in Arkansas.
"Catterton pled guilty to 14 other criminal counts, including trafficking in methamphetamine, aggravated assaults, kidnappings and possession of illegal weapons."
- District Attorney General Weirich
In 2017, The 31-year-old was sentenced to 14 years in prison on those cases. He also has a 4 and a half year sentence in federal court for illegal weapons.
