Man charged following Mississippi homicide

OXFORD, Miss. - Oxford Police responded to a shooting call at Baptist Memorial hospital for Laquisha Marshall, 19.
Officers said Marshall was transported by personal vehicle.
Investigators determined Jadarius Harmon, 22, shot Marshall in the back January 3rd.
Marshall was later flown to Regional One where she died from her injuries.
Harmon will be formally charged Thursday.
Chief Joey East of Oxford, Mississippi released the following statement:
This is a terrible tragedy. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family and friends of Laquisha Marshall.This incident is still under investigation and information will limited.
