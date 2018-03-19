Man charged in connection with father, son murdered in Hardeman County, TBI says

A man was arrested after a joint investigation by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and the Hardeman County Sheriff's Department in connection with a Tennessee double murder.
According to the press release, TBI began the joint investigation with the Hardeman County Sheriff’s Department into the double homicide that occurred on the 2500 block of Naylor Road in Toone, Tenn.
The investigation revealed that Christopher Jeremiah “CJ” Armour was involved in the double homicide of a father and son in Hardeman County, the TBI said.
As a result of the investigation, Armour was arrested on March 15, 2018 and charged with Conspiracy to Commit First Degree Murder and Filing a False Report.
