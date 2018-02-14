Man convicted after attacking and raping Frayser woman, according to D.A.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - After a Frayser woman was attacked in 2005, a 31-year-old man has been convicted of aggravated rape.
A jury in criminal court took 20 minutes to return the verdict against Timothy Lindsey, aka Timothy Edwards on Tuesday.
Man Convicted in Rape of Frayser Woman https://t.co/weAA8ldUAx— Shelby County D.A.G. (@ShelbyCountyDA) February 14, 2018
DNA linked Edwards to the crime in 2015. He faces 15 to 25 years in prison. Edwards will be sentenced next month.
Investigators told FOX13 the incident took place March 31, 2005.
Lindsey broke into the woman's home on Overton Crossing and raped her at gunpoint, police say.
Evidence from a sexual assault kit was tested in 2013, uploaded into the Combined DNA Index System (CODIS) and a match was obtained two years later, according to the D.A.
Trending stories:
- Witness: 'I told you not to hit me,' Woman charged in boyfriend's shooting death
- Two dead, one critical in crash involving 18-wheeler
- Police in Charleston desperately searching for missing 4-year-old girl
- PHOTOS: Mid-South's Most Wanted Fugitives
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}