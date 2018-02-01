Man convicted of sexually abusing boy for several years

A Memphis man was convicted of sexually assaulting a boy.
Ricky Jordan faces up to 12 years in prison following the abuse.
During the trial, the boy told jurors, Jordan began sexually assaulting back in 2009. The victim told investigators Jordan said he was 'fixing him.'
According to the District Attorney's Office, the jury deliberated for less than hour to come to the verdict.
Bond has been revoked following the verdict.
