Man critical, 2 firefighters transported from house fire in East Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A man is fighting for his life after being involved in a house fire Sunday evening.
According to the Memphis Fire Department, a house went up into flames around 5:15 p.m. in the 100 block of N Oak Grove Rd. Memphis fire told FOX13 a man was inside the house when it caught fire.
He was transported to Regional One in critical condition. Memphis Fire also told FOX13 two firefighters were transported in non-life threatening injuries. One sustained a back injury, and another with shortest of breath.
The cause of the fire is under investigation at this time.
Check back for updates on this ongoing investigation.
