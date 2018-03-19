  • Man critical, 2 firefighters transported from house fire in East Memphis

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A man is fighting for his life after being involved in a house fire Sunday evening. 

    According to the Memphis Fire Department, a house went up into flames around 5:15 p.m. in the 100 block of N Oak Grove Rd. Memphis fire told FOX13 a man was inside the house when it caught fire. 

    He was transported to Regional One in critical condition. Memphis Fire also told FOX13 two firefighters were transported in non-life threatening injuries. One sustained a back injury, and another with shortest of breath.

    The cause of the fire is under investigation at this time. 

