Man critically shot at Binghampton car wash

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A man is fighting for his life after being shot Sunday evening in Binghampton.
According to MPD, they responded to a shooting around 4:18 p.m. at the Car Wash located at 3053 Summer Ave. Once they arrived on the scene a man was suffering from a gunshot wound.
The man was transported to Regional One in critical condition.
The suspect fled the scene in a white Lexus northbound on Summer.
Info is very limited at the moment, so check back for updates.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}