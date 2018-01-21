  • Man critically shot at Binghampton car wash

    Updated:

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A man is fighting for his life after being shot Sunday evening in Binghampton.

    According to MPD, they responded to a shooting around 4:18 p.m. at the Car Wash located at 3053 Summer Ave. Once they arrived on the scene a man was suffering from a gunshot wound. 

    The man was transported to Regional One in critical condition. 

    The suspect fled the scene in a white Lexus northbound on Summer.

    Info is very limited at the moment, so check back for updates. 

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending Now - Most Read Stories