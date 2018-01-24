Man critically shot during attempted robbery on Keel Avenue

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis police are investigating a shooting that happened in the 200 block of Keel Avenue Tuesday night.
Police said three men tried to rob the victim when things escalated.
The suspects shot the man then fled. The victim was rushed to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.
If you have any information that could help lead police to arrests, you are urged to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.
At 8:45 p.m. MPD responded to a shooting at 261 Keel Ave. The complainant advised that 3 male suspects attempted to rob the victim then shot him. The male victim was xported to ROH in critical condition.— Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) January 24, 2018
The suspects fled the scene.
If you have any tips call 528-CASH.
Trending stories:
- Rapper, Instagram star claims he was 'kicked out' of Memphis mall
- 3 sentenced in stomping that caused pregnant teen to miscarry brother's child
- Woman who killed two children in murder-suicide had no history of ‘mental problems'
- Suspect shot by deputies in Bartlett
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}