  • Man critically shot in Binghampton

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis Police Department is investigating after a shooting in Binghampton. 

    The incident happened around 4:40 p.m. in the 800 block of Kippley Street. 

    One man was shot by a known suspect, according to MPD. 

    The victim was rushed to Regional One Medical Center in critical condition. 

    The suspect is at large. If you have any information, you are urged to contact police. 

    The investigation is ongoing. 

