Man critically shot in Binghampton

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis Police Department is investigating after a shooting in Binghampton.
The incident happened around 4:40 p.m. in the 800 block of Kippley Street.
One man was shot by a known suspect, according to MPD.
At 4:40 p.m. MPD responded to a shooting call at 842 Kippley.— Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) March 16, 2018
One male victim was shot by a known suspect. The male victim was xported to ROH in critical condition.
No one is in custody at this time.
The victim was rushed to Regional One Medical Center in critical condition.
The suspect is at large. If you have any information, you are urged to contact police.
The investigation is ongoing.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}