Man critically shot in Hyde Park neighborhood

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A man is fighting for his life after a shooting off of Chelsea Ave.
According to MPD, the shooting happened around 7:24 p.m. at the intersection of Springdale and Marble. Once police arrived to the scene they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.
MPD on scene of shooting in North Memphis. Springdale St. One man in critical. pic.twitter.com/ktrqjkJzzF— Tony Atkins (@TonyAtkinsFOX13) January 21, 2018
He was transported to Regional One in critical condition.
A white vehicle, possibly a Toyota Camry, fled the scene on Springdale.
No other information is available at this point.
We are working to learn more, so check back for updates.
