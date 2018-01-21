  • Man critically shot in Hyde Park neighborhood

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A man is fighting for his life after a shooting off of Chelsea Ave. 

    According to MPD, the shooting happened around 7:24 p.m. at the intersection of Springdale and Marble. Once police arrived to the scene they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. 

    He was transported to Regional One in critical condition. 

    A white vehicle, possibly a Toyota Camry, fled the scene on Springdale.

    No other information is available at this point. 

