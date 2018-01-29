Man critically shot in North Memphis

A man is fighting for his life after being shot in North Memphis.
Memphis police told FOX13 the victim was shot in the chest early Monday morning. The man was walking home from a store when he was confronted by the victim on Henderson and Tully. Police were given a very vague description of the suspect, and no one is in custody at this time.
According to police on scene, it appeared to be an attempted- armed robbery.
He was taken to Regional One in critical condition.
FOX13 is working to learn more information about the suspect.
