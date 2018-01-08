Man critically shot in Orange Mound, 2 detained

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A man is fighting for his life after being shot Sunday evening in Orange Mound.
According to MPD, they responded to a shooting call around 5:34 p.m. at the 800 block of Laurel St. When they arrived, one man was shot.
He was transported to Regional One in critical condition.
A FOX13 viewer sent us video of the scene. You can see it below.
Memphis Police told FOX13 they have two males detained from this shooting.
FOX13 is working to learn more info, so check back for updates.
