Man critically shot off Getwell Rd

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A man is fighting for his life following an afternoon shooting in Memphis.
MPD told FOX13 the shooting happened around 1:19 p.m. in the 1400 block of Getwell Rd. One man was shot and transported to Regional One in critical condition.
MPD said two male suspects fled the scene in a Dark Gray Mercedes ML400 with possible front end damage.
One of the suspects was tall with a gold grill, according to police.
If you know anything about this shooting, call police at 901-528-CASH.
© 2017 Cox Media Group.
