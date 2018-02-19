  • Man critically stabbed in Binghampton

    Updated:

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A man is fighting for his life after being stabbed Sunday night in Binghampton. 

    According to MPD, they responded to a wounding call around 8:44 p.m. at 208 E. Red Oak Drive. Upon arrival, the lady told them her boyfriend had been stabbed at Knight Arnold & Mendenhall. 

    The male victim was transported to Regional One in critical condition.

    No suspect info was given. 

    Check back for updates once we learn more info. 

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending Now - Most Read Stories