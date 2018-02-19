Man critically stabbed in Binghampton

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A man is fighting for his life after being stabbed Sunday night in Binghampton.
According to MPD, they responded to a wounding call around 8:44 p.m. at 208 E. Red Oak Drive. Upon arrival, the lady told them her boyfriend had been stabbed at Knight Arnold & Mendenhall.
HAPPENING NOW: MPD at Chickasaw Place Apartments investigating after man was taken there after stabbing. Woman told MPD her bf was stabbed. pic.twitter.com/4ruPzjZ2AK— Tony Atkins (@TonyAtkinsFOX13) February 19, 2018
The male victim was transported to Regional One in critical condition.
No suspect info was given.
Check back for updates once we learn more info.
