  • Man dead after being hit on Poplar Ave.

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A man is dead after being hit by a car Wednesday evening. 

    The incident happened around 6:25 p.m. at 3030 Poplar Ave. The man was rushed to Regional One in critical condition, but later died. 

    Police told FOX13, the driver responsible for the crash stayed on the scene and won't face any charges. 

    The man was 58-years-old. 

