Man dead after being hit on Poplar Ave.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A man is dead after being hit by a car Wednesday evening.
The incident happened around 6:25 p.m. at 3030 Poplar Ave. The man was rushed to Regional One in critical condition, but later died.
At 6:25 p.m. MPD responded to a pedestrian crash at 3030 Poplar.— Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) March 8, 2018
The male victim was xported to ROH in critical condition.
The driver stayed on the scene.
Police told FOX13, the driver responsible for the crash stayed on the scene and won't face any charges.
The man was 58-years-old.
