Man dead following shooting in Tunica, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A Tunica man is dead following a shooting Friday evening.
Tunica County Sheriff KC Hamp told FOX13 30-year-old Ray Scott was found dead in a home on Coldwater street last night where Scott was visiting. The Sheriff told FOX13 his death is being treated as a homicide.
MBI is assisting in the investigation.
The body has been sent to the State crime lab for an autopsy. The Sheriff told FOX13 one person is being held for questioning and more arrests may follow.
Anyone with information in this case is asked to call Tunica County CrimeStoppers at 662-910-0400.
