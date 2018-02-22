0 Man deals with flooding during big rain events

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A Whitehaven man is desperate for help from the City of Memphis because of flooding in his backyard.

He said he has been having the same issue for nearly 17 years and no one will help him.

For him it's the waiting game. That game is called, "Waiting for the Water to Rise" and it's a game he's lost for nearly 2 decades.

The drainage ditch in his backyard overflows and the water creeps up to and under his house. The ditch is close to Tennessee/Mississippi state line, and no one is willing to fix it the problem.

Trending stories:

"I've been going through this for quite some time." (How many years?) "Oh 17 or 18 or more." (How frustrating is it for you?) "Man it's really frustrating," Eldridge Davis said.

Every time Joey Sullipeck predicts a large amount of rain, for Eldridge Davis, "It's a nightmare."

He took us on a tour of his property where a massive drainage ditch overflows in his backyard. He showed us where the water seeps under his house.

He also showed us how high the water has been in his backyard, climbing halfway up his air conditioner. He said it's past the point of just property damage.

"After it rains so many days quite a bit it goes up under my house, and when you're dealing with situations like that over and over again, you're dealing with a health hazard. Which can be mold or black mold," said Davis.

Davis also told us he doesn't know where else to turn. Even his city councilperson believes a fix for the issue is out of her and the city's hands.

"My back fence line goes up against Southaven's, and she said we don't own any property out there for right now it's nothing they can do about it." (And how does that make you feel?) "I'm doomed," he said.

So as Mother Nature bares down for another night of rain, Davis can only wait, pray and hope for the best.

"I live in the City of Memphis where I'm supposed to get their help as a homeowner, but it's nothing they can do about it, so I guess I have to stay here until my house falls down with water damage," Davis said.

Davis is not the only property that experiences the problem. There are several homes on this street facing the same issues. All of them are seeking help from the city. All of those pleas, they said, are falling on deaf ears.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.