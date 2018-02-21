Man drives into MS River, charged with DUI

A Mississippi man is facing charges after he slammed into a fence and drove into the Mississippi River.
Stephen Carter was arrested on February 18, and was charged with Driving under the influence, among others.
Trending stories:
- MPD: Teen arrested for raping 9-month-old, recording it on cell phone
- R. Kelly evicted from Atlanta homes, owes $30K, court documents show
- Pastor and family assault, rob Sunday school teacher, police say
- PHOTOS: Mid-South's Most Wanted Fugitives
Police were called to the scene after Carter ran through the City Property fence. The officer on scene said Carter smelled of alcohol. He was also slurring his speech and red eyes. A Bud Light case was also found near the scene.
Carter refused a breathalyzer test, and when he tried to administer a field sobriety test, Carter was not able to stand in the starting position.
Carter claimed he was too cold to do the test.
Police read Carter his rights and he was arrested. According to MPD, his Mississippi license was canceled and he had no proof of insurance.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}