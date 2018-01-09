Man fatally shot in Southeast Memphis, three detained

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis police are investigating a shooting in Southeast Memphis.
It happened Monday afternoon at 3:15 p.m. in the 3700 block of Mendenhall.
A man was located suffering from a gunshot wound and was rushed to the hospital in critical condition. He later died from his injures.
Three persons of interests have been detained, but no arrests have been made.
If you have any information, you are urged to contact police.
