  • Man fighting for life after West Memphis shooting, suspect at large

    Updated:

    WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. - An investigation is underway in West Memphis, Arkansas after a man was shot Tuesday night. 

    The incident happened around 9 p.m. at Park Plaza Apartments, according to West Memphis Police. The victim was shot and rushed to the hospital in extremely critical condition. 

    Police responded to the scene and are working to recover surveillance video. 

    We've learned that the victim is a young African-American man believed to be in his early 20's. The suspect fled the scene shortly after the shooting. 

    If you have any information, you are urged to contact West Memphis Police. 

    Trending stories:

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending Now - Most Read Stories