Man in critical condition after being shot in eye in Frayser

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A man is fighting for his life after being shot in the eye in Frayer.
According to police, they responded to a shooting around 7:45 p.m.in the 1900 block of Driftwood. Police told FOX13 the man had been shot.
He was transported to Regional One in critical condition.
A man was just shot in the eye in the 1900 block of Driftwood Ave.— Scott Madaus (@scottmadaus) March 7, 2018
His condition is not known right now, but I have confirmed he has been transported to the hospital. Working for more information about the suspect pic.twitter.com/whpdktdcH2
No suspect info was given at this time.
Anyone with tips is asked to call 901-528-CASH.
