  • Man in critical condition after being shot in eye in Frayser

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A man is fighting for his life after being shot in the eye in Frayer. 

    According to police, they responded to a shooting around 7:45 p.m.in the 1900 block of Driftwood. Police told FOX13 the man had been shot. 

    He was transported to Regional One in critical condition. 

    No suspect info was given at this time.

    Anyone with tips is asked to call 901-528-CASH.

