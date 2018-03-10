  • Man in custody following northeast Memphis police chase

    Updated:

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A man is in custody after a police chase near Northeast Memphis.

    Viewers told FOX13 they noticed a helicopter and heavy police presence near Birkenhead Rd. and Birken Dr. 

    The person in custody possibly had a homicide warrant.

    We will keep you updated on this investigation once additional information is available. 

    Trending stories:

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Man in custody following northeast Memphis police chase

  • Headline Goes Here

    Teen who met stranger online was forced into sex trafficking in Memphis

  • Headline Goes Here

    10-year-old shooting victim tells FOX13 her survival story, forgives shooter

  • Headline Goes Here

    Mentally challenged victim was raped for 6 years, police say

  • Headline Goes Here

    MPD searches Berclair area with chopper and K-9 for 2 suspects