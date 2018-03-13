0 Man indicted in deadly hit-and-run in North Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A Memphis man has been indicted in a 2017 North Memphis hit-and-run that left another man lifeless.

RELATED: Man charged with deadly hit-and-run

On August 9, police were called to the intersection of Vollintine and Breedlove around 11:30 p.m. after the pedestrian was struck.

Police later arrested and charged 44-year-old Taurus Cooper. Officers said Cooper was driving under the influence.

Trending stories:

Officers said they stopped Cooper at Decatur and Greenlaw for speeding and noticed fresh damage to the passenger side of his vehicle.

They said Cooper jumped out of the car when he was stopped, had a strong smell of alcohol, and told officers he needed to urinate badly. They said they led him away to do so privately, but he could not stand without an officer helping him. Police said he had slurred speech and bloodshot, glassy eyes.

When the hit-and-run call came in, officers said they connected the damage on Cooper's vehicle to that crash. There was blood on his windshield, consistent with a pedestrian being hit.

Pieces of Cooper's car were found at the scene where the pedestrian was hit.

The pedestrian identified as 62-year-old Arthur Gilland was initially transported in extremely critical condition, but died at the hospital.

On Tuesday, March 13, a grand jury indicted Cooper on vehicular homicide involving intoxication, drunken driving involving alcohol and marijuana, leaving the scene of an accident involving death, reckless driving and driving on a revoked license.

Cooper is free on bond, according to Shelby County District Attorney's Office.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.