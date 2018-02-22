Man killed after crashing SUV into 18-wheeler

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis police responded to a deadly crash Wednesday evening.
The incident happened at 8:49 p.m. at Shelby Drive and Delp Street. Police said a man's SUV crashed into the back of an 18-wheeler.
The driver was pronounced dead on the scene.
Police have not identified the victim at this time.
Trending stories:
- MPD: Man travels with more than a pound of marijuana on Mega Bus
- R. Kelly evicted from Atlanta homes, owes $30K, court documents show
- School suspension leads to child rape arrest, police say
- PHOTOS: Mid-South's Most Wanted Fugitives
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}