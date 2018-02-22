  • Man killed after crashing SUV into 18-wheeler

    By: Scott Madaus

    Updated:

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis police responded to a deadly crash Wednesday evening. 

    The incident happened at 8:49 p.m. at Shelby Drive and Delp Street. Police said a man's SUV crashed into the back of an 18-wheeler. 

    The driver was pronounced dead on the scene. 

    Police have not identified the victim at this time.

