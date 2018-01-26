Man killed in head-on collision in Ripley, TN

RIPLEY, Tenn. - A fiery, head-on crash claimed the life of a Ripley man over the weekend.
The accident happened at the intersection of Ross Road and Highway 19, in the middle of a small neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Sherra Wright makes long-awaited first court appearance in Memphis
- Woman tries to transfer money at Walmart to pay mom’s rent, but it never sends
- 17-year-old shot in head at Memphis restaurant
- More snow and ice? Projections show another round of winter weather
“I heard a crash and I jumped up,” said a witness, who didn’t want to give his name.“Traffic is hard, this is Highway 19."
Sunday night, while she was sleeping, she witnessed the aftermath of a deadly accident at the intersection.
Tennessee Highway Patrol said two cars hit head on when a Chevrolet CTA went over the middle of the road, hitting a Ford Ranger truck.
“The door was open, and it was on fire,” she said.
The driver of the Chevrolet died at the hospital, and the driver of the Ford was transported to the hospital.
Days later, remains from that accident are still on the ground.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}