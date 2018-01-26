  • Man killed in head-on collision in Ripley, TN

    By: Tony Atkins

    RIPLEY, Tenn. - A fiery, head-on crash claimed the life of a Ripley man over the weekend. 

    The accident happened at the intersection of Ross Road and Highway 19, in the middle of a small neighborhood.

    “I heard a crash and I jumped up,” said a witness, who didn’t want to give his name.“Traffic is hard, this is Highway 19."

    Sunday night, while she was sleeping, she witnessed the aftermath of a deadly accident at the intersection. 

    Tennessee Highway Patrol said two cars hit head on when a Chevrolet CTA went over the middle of the road, hitting a Ford Ranger truck. 

    “The door was open, and it was on fire,” she said.  

    The driver of the Chevrolet died at the hospital, and the driver of the Ford was transported to the hospital.

    Days later, remains from that accident are still on the ground. 

