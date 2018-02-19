Man killed in I-55 wrong-way crash

Memphis police are investigating after one person was killed in a wrong-way crash on Interstate-55.
According to police, the driver was heading northbound in the southbound lanes on I-55 near Winchester.
He struck the concrete median, and was pronounced dead on the scene.
At 2:13 a.m., STIS responded to a one-car Fatal Crash located at I-55 at Winchester. The Investigation revealed that the driver was travelling northbound in the southbound lane of I-55 when he struck the concrete median. The driver was pronounced deceased on the scene.— Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) February 19, 2018
