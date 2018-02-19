  • Man killed in I-55 wrong-way crash

    Memphis police are investigating after one person was killed in a wrong-way crash on Interstate-55. 

    According to police, the driver was heading northbound in the southbound lanes on I-55 near Winchester. 

    He struck the concrete median, and was pronounced dead on the scene. 

    FOX13 is working to learn more information on this breakings story and will update you on-air and online with the latest information as it becomes available. 

