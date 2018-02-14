Man killed in West Memphis shooting, suspect and victim identified

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. - An investigation is underway in West Memphis, Arkansas after a man was shot Tuesday night.
The incident happened just before 8:30 p.m. at Riverside Apartments, according to West Memphis Police.
WMPD responded to the 3900 block of East Service Road for a call of a person being shot.
Officers said Demetrius Hoard, 22, was shot and rushed to Regional Once in extremely critical condition. He later died from his injuries.
Police responded to the scene and are working to recover surveillance video.
Detectives have determined Carlton Barrett, 26, as the suspect in the homicide.
Investigators are actively searching for Barrett at this time. He has been charged with first degree murder and felon in possession of a handgun.
“At this time we are still working to locate potential witnesses, process information and establish a motive for the shooting. We are asking for anyone with information on the shooting or on Barrett’s whereabouts to contact us”, said Captain Joe Baker.
If you have any information, you are urged to contact Crittenden County CrimeStoppers at 870-732-4444 or West Memphis Police at 870-732-1210.
