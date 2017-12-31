Man kills wife, attempts suicide after murder in Arkansas

HELENA-WEST HELENA, Ark. - An Arkansas man attempted suicide after shooting his wife in their home.
The incident happened Saturday, Dec. 30. in the 100 block of Oakland Street, the Helena-West Helena Police Department told FOX13.
When the officers arrived to the scene around 10 p.m., they heard a gunshot coming from inside the residence.
After entering the home, police located Chonda Owens, 50, who was dead upon arrival.
She was dead from apparent gunshot wound.
The victim’s husband, Lyndon Burkett, 51, was air-lifted to Regional One Medical Center in Memphis with a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
He was listed in critical condition once he was air-lifted.
According to the police report, police received a call from a woman claiming Burkett punched her in the face before they arrived at the home.
Two young children were inside of the home when the crime took place, but neither were harmed, and both were transported to the police station.
This is an ongoing investigation.
We will update this story when more information becomes available, so check back for updates.
