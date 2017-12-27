Man pepper sprayed after not moving off a corner in South Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A man is in jail after pepper spraying a man for not moving off of a corner in South Memphis.
Memphis Police told FOX13 they arrested Dennis Peter Weeks Tuesday and charged him with aggravated assault.
The victim told police he was sitting at the I-240 and Lamar ramp when he got in a verbal altercation with two men who threatened to release their brown pitbull on him if he didn’t move from the spot.
MPD said the victim said he was only sitting there to watch the cars pass by.
The victim told FOX13 when he refused to move one of the men pepper sprayed him.
Officers said the victim walked to a nearby motel to call police.
