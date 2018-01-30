Man pleads guilty in killing cab driver in Downtown Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A Memphis man has pleaded guilty in killing a cab driver in 2012.
Timothy Aldridge, 42, was charged with killing cab driver, Kevin Grills, 50, who picked him up in 2012 in the Downtown area. Aldridge has pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and was sentenced to 40 years in prison without the possibility of parole.
Trending stories:
- PHOTOS: 2 dead after North Mississippi crash
- Billy Turner, man charged in Lorenzen Wright's murder, pleads not guilty on all charges
- Popular Lakeland golf course on the verge of being sold to make way for residential housing
- Teen may have been groomed and lured into sex trafficking
Aldridge shot and killed Grills from the back seat of the cab on Aug. 14, 2012, after Grills picked him up near Vance and Lauderdale. Investigators said the cab crashed into a fire hydrant and that Aldridge then climbed out of the back seat, went through the victim’s pockets and then fled.
A witness later told investigators that Aldridge told her that he had killed the cab driver.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}