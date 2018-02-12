  • Man rapes 9-year-old girl, imprisons mom and daughter inside home

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A Memphis man is behind bars after a woman claims he raped and imprisoned her 9-year-old daughter.

    According to a police affidavit, Johnnie Grovery, 60, raped the 9-year-old several times over a five day period inside a Frayser home. The mother tried to call police and leave the residence, but Grovery took her phone and forced her to stay inside.

    Several hours later, she was able to grab a phone and call 911.

    Grovery was arrested and charged with rape of a child and false imprisonment.

