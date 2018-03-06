  • Man responsible for robbing two First Tennessee Banks in 48 hours

    Updated:

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A Memphis man is responsible for two bank robberies in Memphis in less than 48 hours.

    Both incident happened at First Tennessee Banks in Memphis. According to MPD, the first attempted robbery happened Saturday, March 3 at the First Tennessee Bank located at 4330 Summer Ave. Officers were advised that at 11:30 a.m., a man entered the Bank and provided the teller with a note demanding money.

    RELATED: Man wanted for attempted robbery at First Tennessee Bank on Summer Ave

    The suspect walked out of the bank without taking anything.

    The second incident happened Monday afternoon. The same suspect, along with an accomplice this time, entered the First Tennessee Bank located at 2015 E. Brooks Road and robbed the business at gunpoint.

    RELATED: Security guard shot during armed robbery at Memphis bank

    During the robbery, a security guard at the bank got shot by one of the suspects. The security guard was transported to Regional One in critical condition.

    The suspects took the money from the cash drawers and fled the scene in a maroon Chevrolet Malibu.

    No arrests have been made at this point. This is an ongoing investigation.

    Trending stories:

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Man responsible for robbing two First Tennessee Banks in 48 hours

  • Headline Goes Here

    MPD: Church's Chicken robbed in Orange Mound

  • Headline Goes Here

    Feds: Woman's violent robbery crew ‘rained terror' on metro Atlanta

  • Headline Goes Here

    3 Walgreens targeted in overnight crime spree

  • Headline Goes Here

    Man wanted for attempted robbery at First Tennessee Bank on Summer Ave