0 Man robs pizza delivery driver, scheme quickly unravels

Deputies did not have to look very far to find who robbed a Washington pizza delivery driver.

According to the Pierce County Sheriff's Department on Jan. 26, they were called to the a Tacome apartment complex after a pizza delivery driver had a gun pulled on her.

Deputies said what the suspect did next is what to do if 'you want to get arrested.'

The robber used his own phone to order the pizza that was ultimately stolen, and the criminal robbed the driver inside his apartment complex.

Police showed up to the apartment of the accused robber who was throwing a party with the stolen food.

After police were allowed inside the apartment, they saw half eaten pizza and cookies from the order. The gun used in the robbery was under a couch cushion.

The suspect told police "man, I made a stupid mistake."

He said he and another man, who he would not identify, robbed the delivery driver, and he 'messed up his life over eighty bucks in pizza."

According to the receipt for the purchase, it was $81.24 to be exact.

The suspect was booked into the Pierce County Jail for Robbery in the 1st degree and Assault in the 1st Degree.

