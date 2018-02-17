  • Man sentenced to life in prison following South Memphis murder

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A Memphis man was sentenced to life in prison following a 2015 murder.

    Brandon Johnson, 25, was convicted Friday of first-degree murder in the shooting death of an acquaintance in South Memphis.

    Investigators said Johnson killed Ladarious Brooks, 24, March 7, 2015. The incident happened in the 1300 block of Ridgeway St. just south of East Trigg.

    Johnson will be sentenced next month for being a convicted felon in possession of a handgun. 

