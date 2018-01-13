Man sentenced to life in prison in 'Shotgun Slaying' case

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A Memphis man will spend the rest of his life in prison after slaying of an acquaintance two years ago in the Westwood area of southwest Memphis,
Raymond Earl Watison, 31, was sentenced to life in prison Friday afternoon.
On June 1, 2016, police were called to the 1200 block of Tahoe Road near West Raines Road where they found Juan Jackson, 21, in the road with multiple shotgun wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Investigators developed Watison as a suspect, and when he was arrested officers found a 12-gauge shotgun in his trunk. Witnesses identified him as the person responsible for killing Jackson.
