Man shoots and kills suspected intruder in Orange Mound, second suspect at large

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Memphis Police Department is investigating a homicide in Orange Mound.
The incident happened around 3:53 p.m. in the 2700 block of Jolson. MPD said a homeowner shot a suspected intruder who was trying to rob him at his home. The intruder was found dead on arrival, according to MPD. Police said the homeowner and the suspected intruder got into a physical altercation before the man took the suspect's gun and shot him.
A second male suspect was involved in the robbery and remains at large.
#BREAKING MPD says an intruder was shot around 4pm in 2700 block of Jolson.— Zach Crenshaw (@ZachCFOX13) January 4, 2018
Multiple neighbors tell me the died at the scene.
Yet to hear from MPD if this is a homicide investigation or not. pic.twitter.com/WMldXSoE7R
This is an ongoing investigation.
