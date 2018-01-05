  • Man shoots and kills suspected intruder in Orange Mound, second suspect at large

    By: Zach Crenshaw

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Memphis Police Department is investigating a homicide in Orange Mound. 

    The incident happened around 3:53 p.m. in the 2700 block of Jolson. MPD said a homeowner shot a suspected intruder who was trying to rob him at his home. The intruder was found dead on arrival, according to MPD. Police said the homeowner and the suspected intruder got into a physical altercation before the man took the suspect's gun and shot him.

    A second male suspect was involved in the robbery and remains at large.

    This is an ongoing investigation. 

