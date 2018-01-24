Man shot and killed during attempted robbery on Keel Avenue

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis police are investigating a shooting that happened in the 200 block of Keel Avenue Tuesday night.
Police said three men tried to rob the victim when things escalated.
The suspects shot the man then fled. The victim was rushed to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.
The 33-year-old man was later pronounced dead.
The 33-year-old male victim has been pronounced deceased. This is an ongoing homicide investigation.— Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) January 24, 2018
Call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH with any tips. https://t.co/2Ep3TKZVtu
MPD told FOX13 this is an ongoing investigation.
If you have any information that could help lead police to arrests, you are urged to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.
At 8:45 p.m. MPD responded to a shooting at 261 Keel Ave. The complainant advised that 3 male suspects attempted to rob the victim then shot him. The male victim was xported to ROH in critical condition.— Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) January 24, 2018
The suspects fled the scene.
If you have any tips call 528-CASH.
