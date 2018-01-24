  • Man shot and killed during attempted robbery on Keel Avenue

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis police are investigating a shooting that happened in the 200 block of Keel Avenue Tuesday night.

    Police said three men tried to rob the victim when things escalated. 

    The suspects shot the man then fled. The victim was rushed to Regional One Hospital in critical condition. 

    The 33-year-old man was later pronounced dead.

    MPD told FOX13 this is an ongoing investigation. 

    If you have any information that could help lead police to arrests, you are urged to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

     

