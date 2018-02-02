  • Man shot and killed in North Memphis, suspect at large

    Updated:

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis police are investigating after a man was shot and killed in North Memphis. 

    It happened in the 700 block of Crockett around 7 p.m. Thursday. 

    The victim was shot and killed, and the suspect is still at large. 

    If you have any information, you are urged to contact CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

    Trending stories:

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up: