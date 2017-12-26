Man shot by two suspects in South Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis police are investigating after a man was shot by two suspects in South Memphis.
MPD said the victim went to a local fire station located at 148 South Parkway West after he was shot.
He advised that he had been shot by two men that later fled on foot.
The victim's condition is unknown at this time.
The first suspect was wearing a white jacket with "multi-color" designs, and the second suspect was wearing a black jacket with red pants.
If you have any information, you are asked to call police.
© 2017 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}