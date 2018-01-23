Man shot on Elvis Presley Blvd

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A man is expected to be okay after getting shot in South Memphis.
Police found the victim Monday night in the 1000 block of Elvis Presley Boulevard. The man was taken to the hospital in non-critical condition.
We are working to find out if a suspect is in custody.
