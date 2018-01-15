Man threatens gas station employee at gunpoint, demands more gas

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - MPD is searching for a suspect who robbed a local BP gas station. The incident happened January 6 at the 3126 Raleigh-Millington Road location.
Police said the suspect entered the gas station and told an employee he did not receive the gas he paid for. He then demanded the gas station employee turn his pump back on. The employee verified the suspect did receive his gas and refused to comply.
Trending stories:
- Memphis snow: When it will hit, what to expect from round 2
- Woman shot and killed at Mississippi Walmart
- Memphis man charged in deadly double shooting
- How Memphians are celebrating MLK Day
The suspect then pulled a gun and threatened the victim. The employee then gave the suspect the gas he wanted, and the suspect fled the scene.
Police described the suspect as African-American, wearing a gray jacket, black hoodie, black pants, white tennis shoes, and a red bandana in his right back pocket.
If you have any information, you are urged to call 901-528-CASH.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}