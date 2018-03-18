Man throws concrete at Family Dollar, steals merchandise in shopping cart

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A Memphis man found a unique way break into a local Family Dollar.
According to MPD, on Saturday, March 17th, the Family Dollar located at 2981 Park was burglarized. A male black was seen throwing what appears to be a piece of concrete at the entrance/exit door several times breaking the glass, before reaching in and unlocking the door.
MPD shared video of the incident. See it below.
Once inside, the suspect loads a shopping cart with an undetermined amount of merchandise, before fleeing the business on foot.
The identity of the suspect is unknown at this time.
Anyone with information about this theft should call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.
