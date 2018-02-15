Man walking down the street critically shot in Parkway Village, police say

A man is fighting for his life after he was shot in the Parkway Village neighborhood.
According to police, the shooting happened around Midnight on Thursday on the 5100 block of Cottonwood Road.
The victim told police he was walking down the street when someone shot him. We do not know if the victim knows the suspect.
After he was shot, he was taken to Regional One in critical condition.
