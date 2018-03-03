Man wanted for attempted robbery at First Tennessee Bank on Summer Ave

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis Police need your help finding a man responsible for trying to rob a First Tennessee Bank.
According to MPD, the attempted robbery happened Saturday, Feb. 3 at the First Tennessee Bank located at 4330 Summer Ave. Officers were advised that at 11:30 a.m., a man entered the Bank and provided the teller with a note demanding money.
The suspect walked out of the bank without taking anything.
MPD provided us video of the man. You can see it below.
The suspect is described as a black male, 6’1", 180 lbs., early 30s, wearing a white hat with Arkansas written across the front, burgundy glasses, burgundy jacket, black shirt, and blue jeans.
No arrests have been made at this point. This is an ongoing investigation.
If you have any information, call police at 901-528-CASH.
