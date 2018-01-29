Man wanted for breaking into home through window in East Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - MPD needs your help finding a man who broke into a home in East Memphis.
On January 26, at around 8:40 p.m., officers responded to an attempted burglary at 1224 Rhodes Cove. The victim advised that she came home and found damage to the rear window of her home.
The victim’s home surveillance system shows a male attempting to gain entry into the victim’s home through a rear window.
The suspect is seen leaving the scene in a gold-colored vehicle. The victim’s home has been burglarized three times in the past. Investigators need assistance identifying the male seen in the video.
You can see the video below.
The suspect is a male black wearing a dark colored jacket with a hood and black pants.
Anyone with information about this Burglary/Residential should call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.
