Man wanted for multiple crimes in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis police need your help finding a man wanted for a number of crimes.
Ray Burns, 35, is wanted for Carjacking and Possessing a Firearm during the Commission of a Dangerous Felony. On Friday, December 22, MPD obtained a warrant for Burns.
The Memphis Police Department is investigating other crimes that may involve Burns.
Burns is described as 5'9", 200 lbs with black hair and brown eyes.
This is an ongoing investigation.
Anyone with information about this incident should call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.
