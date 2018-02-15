Man wanted for rape in Memphis for over a year captured in Louisiana

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - One of the Mid-South's Most Wanted was captured in New Orleans after being on the run for man than a year.
Wendolyn Lee was travailing back to Memphis Wednesday afternoon after violating his bond and disappearing last year.
Scott Madaus asks, “So, you're saying you're innocent of rape?”
Lee is a self-proclaimed civil rights leader and FOX13 captured him in 2013 protesting in front of the criminal justice center.
Lee was arrested in November for rape and statutory rape by an authority figure. As we reported, in an affidavit, MPD detectives wrote the teenage victim told them she had non-consensual sex with Lee over 30 times from the age of 14 until 19.
She became pregnant at 16 years old.
Police said Lee admitted he was the biological father, but claimed it was through artificial insemination,
Lee was apprehended early Wednesday morning in New Orleans.
So, tonight while Lee is booked and behind bars to face his charges, he maintains his innocence of those charges.
Lee says, “Yes, I’m innocent of rape.”
